Yellowstone season 5: Is Kevin Costner returning? Good evidence

Is Kevin Costner going to be returning for Yellowstone season 5 episode 9? We recognize already that there are a lot of questions out there about it, and for good reason! It’s not as though there have been just a few assorted posts about the actor’s uncertain future; the allegations of scheduling conflicts involving the show’s leading man have been out there now for several weeks.

To date, Costner himself has remained fairly quiet on when he will return for the remaining six episodes or some of the reports that are out there. He also has not been in many positions where these questions can be answered. His attorney did deny some of the specific claims about how much he was available to work on Yellowstone, and that’s about it. (We hope that filming can resume this summer.)

Are there some positive signs that he will still come back as John Dutton? We tend to think so and with that, let’s get into those for a moment.

1. He hasn’t come out and said he is leaving – Costner is a smart man, and we think he knows that at the end of the day, this show only helps his overall brand. Remember that he’s done music themed around the show, and he is also directing an upcoming Western titled Horizon. We tend to think that being John allows him to get a little bit more publicity.

2. He is still actively promoting it! – Just a matter of days ago, Costner posted on social media his reaction to winning the Critics’ Choice Super Award for Actor in an Action Series. We don’t think he is shying away from the part he plays here, even if the future remains ambiguous.

Do we know if Costner would be around for a potential season 6? That’s the mystery for now.

Do you think that we are going to see Kevin Costner return to Yellowstone season 5 as John Dutton?

