Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date teaser removed?

Want to get another interesting tidbit in the grand mystery surrounding Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 at the Paramount Network? Well, it is tied to the show ever-so-quietly acknowledging the fact that the show is probably not coming back this summer as first planned.

For those who are not currently aware, earlier this year the network put out a promo giving the aforementioned return-date window following season 5 episode 8. We understand why they did that: They legitimately expected the show to be back at this point, and they also wanted viewers to have some sort of timeline so they weren’t just left to use their imagination.

However, here is where things get a little bit more interesting. As pointed out by Whiskey Riff, the initial teaser announcing the summer return date has been quietly removed from the show’s official YouTube, and it is now labeled unlisted. (You can still see it at this link, but it is no longer featured on the original channel page.) This means that they are pretty confident that season 5 will not be returning in this window.

Why the delay?

Signs point to the reported scheduling issues regarding the show and Kevin Costner. While a lot of the reports out there may not be fully accurate (at least per the actor’s attorney), there is clearly some sort of impasse going on here behind the scenes. Remember that Yellowstone was originally supposed to go back into production this month, but that didn’t happen at the end of the day.

There is no official word at present as to when the show is going to be coming back, but we hope that there will be a chance to learn more about it in the coming months. We do think eventually that things will work out … it’s possible that we could be forced to endure a long wait first.

