Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date and trailer talk

When you think a good bit about Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 over at the Paramount Network, there is absolutely a lot to think about! Also, it’s worth noting that some of the conversation extends beyond just learning when it is coming back on the air.

We’ve certainly noted this a few times already but if you are anticipating any sort of big news on a return date over the next little while, you are going to be disappointed. After all, it does not seem as though the network is going to rush to do that until the cast and crew are back at work … and knowing something certain about that right now is a fairly dicey proposition. No one has confirmed anything altogether specific, but it is our hope that Kevin Costner and the rest of the cast will be back at work this summer. (The reports around scheduling conflicts and supposed issues around Costner’s availability have been discussed ad-nauseum; the only thing that we have to say on that matter is that we hope that they are resolved within the relatively near future.)

There is going to be a fairly-natural timeline that takes place with Yellowstone over the course of the next several months. Once production starts back up, then the folks at Paramount may start to get a little more comfortable about announcing a return date … but they won’t be there fully as of yet. Instead, they will more than likely wait until we get around to the end of production to do that and maybe a month or so after that, we could get a trailer. If the series returns with the remainder of season 5 in November, for example, we could see a trailer coming out in September.

So what do we expect within it? Of course, more of the beautiful scenery that we have come to expect from this show … but then also a game of chess between Beth Dutton and Jamie. These two basically want each other dead, but how far are they really going to go in order to make that happen? That is the larger mystery, at least for the time being.

