Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: A Paramount question

We don’t exactly think that it is some closely-guarded secret that Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 is in a great deal of flux. There is a chance you’ve heard a good number of the rumors already! The future of the Kevin Costner show remains swirling in the air over alleged scheduling issues and other unknown factors; the Paramount Network has said that the show will be back, and we do tend to believe them. It just does not seem like the remaining six episodes of season 5 are coming this summer.

Because of this, we do get to a spot now where we wonder how the powers-that-be over at the network are going to proceed … and also how wary they are going to be when it comes to any other announcements.

We should go ahead and note here that we don’t expect them to say all that much in an official capacity now until a plan for the future is 100% locked-in. Since they’ve already revealed one release window that they’re probably going to have to change, they likely don’t want to do it again. At this point, we wouldn’t be shocked if they said almost nothing until everyone is back in production. In doing this, they spare themselves any further confusion even if it creates some impatience in between.

To further along this particular line of thinking, you also should not be shocked if we are stuck waiting until filming for season 5 wraps until an official return date is announced. That means we may not know something official until late summer / early fall, and that is if production remains in a few months like we hope. (We are currently expecting Yellowstone back around October or November … fingers crossed.) This is going to be a conservative play from here on out. We’d be shocked if the Paramount team want to say too much more now until a lot of these episodes are totally in the can.

