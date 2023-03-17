Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Season 6 impact?

We don’t exactly think that interest has cooled down significant in a Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 at Paramount Network. A lot of people still want it, and understandably so!

What is the real struggle here? It is simply a matter of having to wait around in order to see the remaining episodes … and then also how they are going to be scheduled. That has remained very much a mystery in its own right. The folks at the network have not announced yet when filming will begin; because of this, there previous announcement of the show returning this summer is probably null and void.

By the time that Yellowstone returns to the air, you can almost consider it to be a season 6 rather than the second half of season 5. Will it be labeled as that? You never know, but this long delay is clearly going to have an impact on the show’s long-term future.

After all, consider that a season 6 may not premiere now until 2024 if the remaining episodes are still considered season 5. This is not what the network originally envisioned. There is also a chance that there won’t be a season 6 at all, and the studio will pivot into a separate spin-off that features at least a few of the same characters. If the allegations about scheduling issues with Kevin Costner remain present for many more months this could be on the table; it would also allow the folks at Paramount to shift the streaming home for the new series over to Paramount+ rather than Peacock. Some executives have already voiced their frustration about Yellowstone being an exclusive to that service rather than one they own in-house.

As of right now, the Costner rumors are seemingly throwing the future of the entire franchise into limbo — at least the shows set in the present. You do still have the prequels out there.

How do you think the current situation on Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 will play into season 6?

