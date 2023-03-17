Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Tribute while you wait

There is no denying that there is a ton of enthusiasm for Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 on Paramount Network, much as there should be. There are SO many stories that need to be tied up, and that is what makes the current alleged situation with Kevin Costner all the more frustrating. Is his schedule really holding up production? We’ve heard the reports as well as the response from his lawyer denying some of the claims; regardless of what is going on, we just want this show back.

Also, and it may go without saying, we want as much content as we can possibly get in the interim. It’s why we are at least happy that the network is doing some of what they are at the moment.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

If you head over to the link here right now, you can at least see a really fun video that serves as a tribute-of-sorts to one of our favorite couples in Teeter and Colby. This is a highlight reel for the two, but it is also a reminder of where things will stand for them moving forward: With them having to spend a lot of time apart with her heading down south with Rip and several others. We want to see a reunion in the second part of this season — heck, we want a wedding someday!

Unfortunately, we’re probably going to be waiting until the summer to get any more teases on these characters and others, since this is when the show is currently slated to get back into production. Would we be thrilled if everyone comes back before this? A million times yes, but we know at this point that this is anything but a sure thing.

If we’re lucky, we will have a chance to see the rest of Yellowstone season over the course of the fall.

Related – Is there a chance that the episode count could be extended for season 5?

What do you want to see for Teeter and Colby moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 9?

Be sure to let us know below! Once you do just that, come back around for all sorts of other updates down the road. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







