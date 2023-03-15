Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: An expansion theory?

As we wait for a Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date over on Paramount Network, we definitely have time to think through some ideas.

What is the biggest one we’ve got on our mind right now? Well, it goes a little something like this: Are we really going to wait until November to see just six episodes? Is that all the network really wants to give us?

As you may recall, earlier this year the network announced that the Kevin Costner series would be coming back this summer. At the time of this writing, that now seems unlikely for a number of reasons, with allegations of the star’s availability for filming being among them. Now, the hope is that filming will begin this summer, and that is obviously a left turn from the original plan. We just have to hope now that we can at least see the series back around the same time as in 2022, and that does make us think if the network is going to think of a way to make it up to us when it comes to this long wait.

Is it possible that they could add two episodes to the remaining season 5 order? That would, after all, give us the same number of installments that we had during the first half of the season. Technically this could be possible, but it comes with its fair share of financial and logistical challenges. You have to get everyone on board behind the scenes, and that may be tough given the filming challenges you are already having.

However, we tend to think it is pretty likely that this idea is being at least bandied about and discussed, largely because it makes perfect sense to at least consider it! This also, of course, gives the network more time to promote their other properties across the Taylor Sheridan universe.

Do you think there is any chance that Yellowstone season 5 could be expanded?

