Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: State of fan frustration

If there is one word to describe the current state of things when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 episode 9, what is it? “Frustrating” may come to mind for a lot of people out there and honestly, we understand why. Let’s just look at where things stand!

At this point, it has been weeks since reports first came out about an impasse behind the scenes of the show, allegedly over the availability of star Kevin Costner for the remaining six episodes of the season. There have been reports of a possible twist on the show with Matthew McConaughey, but also some assurances that we’ll get the rest of Yellowstone season 5 no matter what happens from here on out.

So where is most fan aggravation coming from at this point? It is the relative lack of transparency on all of this. While actors have spoken out about the delay, it has mostly been in vague terms. Meanwhile, we’ve heard nothing from executive producer Taylor Sheridan and just a statement from Paramount Network weeks ago that they intend to move forward with Costner. The lack of updates since is, shall we say, disconcerting.

Would the reaction be different if we knew a little more of what was happening? Most likely yes, but what makes things complicated here is that it may be tough for anyone to say something official right now — what’s happening behind the scenes right now is most likely negotiations on the schedule and finding the right time to go back to work.

For the time being, we are operating under the assumption that the rest of season 5 will film this summer (as suggested elsewhere), and then come back to Paramount Network in the fall. If it happens before that, we’ll be thrilled — but beyond this, the powers-that-be do have to figure out what the future here is. Whether it is a proper season 6 or some sort of semi-spin-off, we do think there’s going to be a real craving for additional insight.

