The Blacklist season 10 episode 7: The end of the Freelancer?

Tomorrow night on NBC< rest assured that you will have a chance to see The Blacklist season 10 episode 7 arrive on NBC — and yes, we absolutely know it is confusing. It is Easter Sunday, and we know that there are some other shows that are going to be off the air including Magnum PI.

Yet, you will have a chance to see more of the James Spader drama, and it is with a story titled “The Freelancer, Part 2” that should prove to be really compelling on a lot of different fronts. We are talking here about a really dangerous adversary, someone who is known for staging mass accidents meant to disguise the death of a select few. He is someone who first debuted all the way back in the show’s second episode. Wujing has busted him out and now, he wants revenge on Reddington and the Task Force at large.

Is there a chance that this episode will be the end of the road for this character? We have to assume there is a reasonably good chance of this, mostly for one simple reason: We don’t know how long any standard Blacklister is going to be sticking around.

Should we take anything from the title?

You may have noticed that the name for episode 7 is “The Freelancer, Part 2” as opposed to “The Freelancer: Conclusion,” but we would not read all that much into this at the moment. Instead, this is mostly just NBC’s way of not giving away whether or not this is the final appearance for the character in advance. If you think about Dr. Laken Perillos this past episode, that was hyped up as a “Part 2” when, in reality, there was a “conclusion” placed at the end of it.

Related – At this point on The Blacklist, what should Reddington fear the most?

What do you think we are going to see moving into The Blacklist season 10 episode 7?

Do you believe that we are nearing the end of the Freelancer as a part of the story? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

