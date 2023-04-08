The Mandalorian season 3: How were Lizzo, Jack Black cast?

It feels pretty clear at this point to consider this past episode of The Mandalorian a little bit of an outlier. What else can you say about an episode that took us somewhat away from the main plot, and also featured eccentric performances from Jack Black and Lizzo as a royal planetary couple?

There’s no denying that this episode had its fun moments, but it was also fairly random. How did these two end up being cast in the first place? Speaking to Entertainment Weekly at the recent Star Wars Celebration, here is some of what executive producer Jon Favreau had to say:

“We got Lizzo and Jack Black involved because, honestly, one of the things that we really like about working on the show is we like to bring in people who are fans themselves … And Lizzo and Jack Black both were very active on social media. I know Jack from way back, but he was posting and doing Mandalorian things on either Instagram or TikTok. And Lizzo was dressing up like Grogu. And my kids were showing me all these videos of how into it Lizzo was.”

There is always a chance that we see these two back on the show at some point down the road, but we also don’t think that it’s going to be a priority in the near future. This episode was more of a reminder of how vast the universe is and some of the characters who can turn up here and there. For now, the priority will be continuing to see some of these characters work to re-take Mandalore.

Speaking of Mandalorians again for a moment, let’s hope that Din Djarin himself has some big moments before the end of the season, mostly because over the past few episodes, his story has come secondary to others in the ensemble.

What did you think about seeing Lizzo and Jack Black on The Mandalorian season 3?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

