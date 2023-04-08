Chicago Fire season 11 episode 19: Why the long wait?

If you are excited to see Chicago Fire season 11 episode 19 arrive on NBC, you may be aware that you are waiting a while for it. New episodes of the show are currently not slated to arrive until we get around to the start of May, and there is a big question that comes along with that: What gives? We’re near the home stretch of the season and yet, we are still so far away.

Now, let’s go ahead and get to the next order of business here — diving into why we are stuck waiting for SO long to see the show back. Is there any specific reason why the folks at the network are doing this?

While we understand everyone out there wanting to shake their fist in the air at this news, we should go ahead and note that there is a method to the madness … even if it is not one that we altogether like. Basically, the folks at NBC want to ensure that they have as much Chicago Fire as possible that will air over the course of May sweeps. That means not having any more in April, which is a time period that they honestly don’t care anywhere near as much about. They are trying to gravitate a little bit more to what they believe has the most value to them, and that’s something that they have also done in the past.

If you have watched this show, and the entirety of the One Chicago franchise, you’re probably aware of these long April breaks already.

What makes it harder right now?

The simple answer that we can give right now is that we’re being forced to sit back and wonder what the show is going to be bringing to the table next. Other than a little bit of danger for Carver (teased in the promo), there isn’t a lot else out there. We don’t have a promo yet for the next installment, and all we have to do is hope that this will come out in the near future.

Are you frustrated that there is such a long wait now until Chicago Fire season 11 episode 19??

(Photo: NBC.)

