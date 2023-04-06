Is Jake Lockett leaving Chicago Fire, and just how worried should you be that Sam Carver is going to die on the show?

Well, let’s just say this: If you saw the promo following tonight’s new episode of the NBC show, we understand if you are worried — very much so. After all, there is no guarantee that Carver will be around for a potential season 12, and it would be vintage Chicago Fire in a lot of ways for the writers to remove someone from the equation right when we’re starting to care about them. Of course, this is when they’d want to start playing with our emotions a little bit further, right?

For the time being, we can say that there’s no definite evidence that Lockett is leaving, but it does seem like his character’s life is 100% in jeopardy. A lot of the future could depend at this point on whether or not everyone else at Firehouse 51 is going to be able to help him in time. Let’s hope that it happens, but nothing is guaranteed.

Knowing what we do know about this show and the franchise at large, we do tend to think that we’re going to get an answer on Carver’s fate at some point by the end of the next episode. This doesn’t feel like the sort of thing that the writers are going to make you wait on, mostly because there’s no real need in order to do that. There are a handful of episodes left, so even after Carver’s future is confirmed, there are other things to still worry about.

It goes without saying, but…

Can we expect that there’s going to be a renewal by the time the show comes back? We don’t want to be worried about the show’s future here in the long-term!

Related – Get some more news on the next Chicago Fire, including more on a specific return date

As we move into the next Chicago Fire, how worried are you that Carver is going to die?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







