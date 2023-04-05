Chicago Fire season 11 episode 19 return date hopes at NBC

Following tonight’s new episode on NBC, are you interested in learning the Chicago Fire season 11 episode 19 return date? There is a lot to look forward to the rest of the season … right?

Well, this is where we have to come into this with some news that a lot of people probably don’t want and yet, here we are: There is no new episode on the show next week. The same goes for the week after. Based on some of the information that we’ve heard so far, it appears that we’re going to be waiting until Wednesday, April 26 in order to see the series back on the air.

Because the wait is STILL so long, we are also in a situation where we’re going to be waiting a little while to see some more details. Do we still have a general sense of what lies ahead here? Sure, mostly in that we’re probably going to see a lot of danger, a few surprises, and also a personal moment or two. We still argue that this is the best show in the franchise, mostly because it does allow us to have a little bit of fun here or there.

Beyond the hiatus, the only other thing that’s a little bit bittersweet right now is know that we’re only going to see a few more episodes until the show is done for the season. Then, an even longer hiatus is here and we’ve gotta endure that for a long time.

Is there going to be a season 12 at NBC down the road?

While nothing may be 100% confirmed on this subject at the moment, it does feel like a foregone conclusion. There is no real reason for the network to send a show this successful packing at this point and in all honesty, it’d feel like a somewhat reckless decision.

The only real debate is when the network is going to choose to announce something and for us personally, we think that they’re going to do that within the relatively near future. It all comes down to when all of the negotiations are finished off.

