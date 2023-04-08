Yellowjackets season 2 episode 4: Does Misty believe in Lottie?

As we get further and further along into Yellowjackets season 2 on Showtime, it feels inevitable that we are going to see the foundations of the Antler Queen society. This means establishing a hierarchy, and also learning who is actually the leader of this metaphorical pack.

In theory, it would be great to get some more information on this as soon as possible, but we think the writers are going to keep up waiting. Because of this, many of the questions we are forced to wonder exist more in the macro than the micro sense. Take, for starters, how much some people in the wilderness really believe in Lottie and her “supernatural” abilities.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

So how much does Misty, for example, truly believe in what this character is saying? Not as much as you’d think. Rather, she believes mostly in the idea of self-preservation. Speaking to Variety, here is what Samantha Hanratty (who plays the younger version of Misty) had to say:

I’m gonna be totally honest: I don’t think Misty trusts Lottie as a teenager either. I think that she sees that Lottie has a lot of power. She is enthralled by it, and wants to be by it so that she can manipulate it. I don’t think she necessarily believes in the wilderness. I don’t think she believes in anything that Lottie is really pushing out there. It’s more of, she sees a place to belong. If there’s a circle where people are going to hold hands, Misty is going to be in that circle.

As far as current-day Lottie, I think there’s a lot of complexities with current day Lottie, but there is this element of good around her to that Simone plays so beautifully. I feel like I would probably be in that cult — like, I’m in there being like, “I’m drinking what she’s selling.” I think that’s just a huge win because of Simone being such an amazing actress. I don’t know, I don’t know, I don’t know about adult Lottie! I’m excited to see what she’s got cooking up next.

All of this is interesting to say the least, but we also do have some questions as to whether or not this philosophy will last for the character in both timelines. Misty’s desperation to feel like something can be an asset or also a weakness.

We’ve said this before, but we do think it is worth repeating. At the moment, our biggest concern is mostly that this character is going to be played in the present-day story by Walter. We do think there is more to Elijah Wood’s character than meets the eye.

Related – Check out some new, and really cryptic, details on the next Yellowjackets episode

Do you really think that Lottie is going to be the Antler Queen on Yellowjackets season 2, or are other twists coming?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stay tuned for some other updates you do not want to miss.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







