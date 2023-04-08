Is Abigail Hawk leaving Blue Bloods? Over the course of tonight’s episode, Abigail Baker’s future is in question.

Before we get too much further into this article, let us begin by explaining the circumstances for a moment. Baker is going to find herself in hot water over throwing a punch — which could lead to some sort of ensuing scuffle. Because she is so close to Frank and the inner circle, every single action she takes is going to be heavily scrutinized. This is something that goes along with the job and she knows that. We don’t necessarily think that perfection is something that is mandated with the position, but there’s a difference between a mistake and a punch.

Baker is beloved by fans — there is no denying that. However, we also know that for actions, there are consequences. It’s understandable to be worried about that entering the episode.

If there is any silver lining we can offer to suggest that Baker’s future is okay, just consider this: Hawk was on the show’s set until recently, suggesting that her character is not going anywhere in the near future. For the time being, we’ll consider that a beacon of hope. (Also, we tend to think that the writers are aware that there’d be an absolute revolt if Baker got fired — Frank is the master of compromise, so we’re sure he will figure out a way to keep her around.)

So what happened in the end?

As of tonight’s Blue Bloods season 13 episode 17 tonight, were you worried about Abigail Hawk’s future as Baker?

