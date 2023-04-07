Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 5 promo: Tariq in Italy!

As we get set for Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 5, we’re ready for everything to hit the fan. After all, there’s a ton of evidence that it’s happening!

First and foremost, just remember over the years that there is this great history of fifth episodes being rather monumental for this franchise. We’ve seen a lot of major characters killed off at around this point and of course, we feel like there’s a reasonably good chance that something could happen here also.

So who could die? Based solely on this past episode, you gotta consider someone like Lorenzo at the top of the list. Just remember for a moment what we saw from the guy at the end of this past episode! It feels pretty easy to sit here and say that Monet is going to be coming after him and all things considered, her motive is clear: She’s starting to understand that he may be responsible for what happened to Zeke.

As for what else is happening within this episode, Tariq, Brayden, and Effie are not going to be in America for all of the episode. We learned a little bit about some possible investments in Italy in episode 4 and now, we’re going to be seeing a little bit more of that. Over the course of this episode you’ll see the three out there and before long, they will get themselves in some big trouble. In particular, Brayden could find himself tortured! Whoever said that things would get less dangerous outside of New York City was clearly lying. (Heck, we should really know that anyway because of what we say on Power Book IV: Force.)

Even though we just lost Whitman at the end of episode 4, we hardly think that the craziness and the shockers are going to now. Prepare for anything, and of course we think that this show will be better off for it.

