Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 5: Monet digs deep…

Next week on Starz, you are going to have a chance to watch Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 5 play out. So what are the big moments? What could you be worried about?

Well, what we are personally excited about at the moment is simply the simmering of certain major plot points, ones that we have seen play out over time. That includes getting to see of Monet is actually going to be getting closer to the truth about Zeke.

Is she actually going to find out everything over the course of this episode? Well, consider that one of the bigger mysteries that is currently lingering out there. If she does find out a lot more information, that could open the door for chaos on a grand scale, and with Lorenzo even caught up in the metaphorical crossfire.

Below, you can see the full Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 5 synopsis with some other updates all about what lies ahead:

A business deal takes Tariq, Brayden, and Effie to Milan. Monet digs deeper after Davis provides her new information regarding Zeke’s murder. Saxe doubles down to find out what Jenny is hiding.

Of course, the more that someone like Milan gets wrapped up in the story, the more messy you know that things can be. The same goes for Saxe and/or Jenny. The thing that she is hiding at this point is most likely Lauren still being alive. This is her ace and it’s something that can’t get out to anyone — she knows that.

At the end of this episode, we should also remind you that we are going to be at the halfway point of the season. From here on out, we tend to think that things are only going to get crazier and there is something rather fun that comes along with that.

(Photo: Starz.)

