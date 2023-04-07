Survivor 44 episode 7 spoilers: Who finds the key?

Next week on CBS, Survivor 44 episode 4 is going to be here, and it looks like we’re going to have more info all about the new twist.

What do we know so far? Well, it seems like the process of getting someone out of the game could be different. Also, there is something else hidden out in camp. Is it an idol? The preview suggests that Kane could be getting something … but let’s just say that nothing is altogether confirmed.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

All we can say, at least according to the full Survivor 44 episode 7 synopsis, is that a key is going to play a major role in what transpires here.

“Let’s Not Be Cute About It” – Castaways must find the key to unlock a new twist in the game. Then, one castaway finds themselves stuck between a rock and a hard place, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, April 12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Of course, we should go ahead and admit that there is one major fear that we’ve got at the moment: That whatever is happening with this twist causes someone to be eliminated in some terrible or unfair fashion. We know that there’s this near-constant craving for unpredictability in this new era of the game, but at the same time, we do think there is something so wonderful about its simplicity. Really, the best thing that you can do in a game like this is make sure the people aren’t lost in the shuffle.

Also, remember that this season in particular has a lot of really great characters. Want to know more of who we’re talking about here? Consider the likes of Carolyn, Carson, and Yam Yam, who at the moment feels like he’s in a relatively hopeless spot.

Related – Who is in the best spot in the game?

Where do you think the story could be going here as we gear up for Survivor 44 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — we’ve got some other great stuff coming your way.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







