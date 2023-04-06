Survivor 44 episode 7 promo: Did Kane find an idol?

We know that come Survivor 44 episode 7 on CBS next week, things are going to be even more chaotic. After all, consider this: there are a lot of people now who are going to be forced to play in a way that they haven’t in a while!

Take, for starters, someone like Kane. He was a part of the first Tribal Council, but didn’t go back until last night. Then, he got a vote against him. (For the record, that vote was Carolyn, who we think was trying to prevent against idol chaos.) So where does he go from here?

Just judging from the promo alone, it does seem as though Kane is grabbing something at the merge camp, but whether or not that is a new idol, a birdcage key, or something else remains to be seen. Given that Matthew left the game with his idol and Carson / Jaime’s are no longer valid, we do think that another one has been hidden in the game. If we were out there, absolutely we’d do our best to look for something. Why wouldn’t you?

Who is in the best spot?

Even if Kane does find something in the game this week, we still aren’t sure that he is going to be okay since that target is on him. Instead, we do think Carolyn is now going to be super-underestimated. Meanwhile, we do tend to think that one of Matt / Frannie has a chance to go really far. One of them is probably going to get taken out soon to split up the duo but after that, who knows? The other does not become all that much of a threat.

Meanwhile, we’d be worried if we are Carson — after he did so great in that puzzle on this past episode, we’d start think that he’s a major threat to win a lot of challenges.

Who do you think could be going out next as we prepare for Survivor 44 episode 7?

