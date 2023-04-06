Let’s go ahead and call a spade a spade — Survivor 44 episode 6 was the merge. We don’t really care about how many bells and whistles it has.

Take, for example, this while thing where a half of the players become immune thanks to a challenge. Kudos to Carson for having a mock version of the puzzle at home — but also, why doesn’t production change this up? His team, which included Matt, Frannie, Jaime, Carolyn, and Brandon, were all safe. Meanwhile, that meant that Yam Yam, Josh, Danny, Lauren, Kane, and Heidi were all vulnerable.

The moment that everyone came back to camp, it was quickly clear that there was a battle that unfolded between Josh and Yam Yam. They wanted to target each other, and that didn’t stop even after the Orange group went off for the feast.

Here is where things get a little bit batty. Almost everyone wanted to get Josh out, but there was this mass paranoia that he had an idol … even Matt, who thought he had the Soka idol! (It’s a fake, but still.) This over paranoia led to Kane being a backup target, but then Carson told Kane about it. From there, the backup target quickly became Yam Yam. Then, he sort-of became the main target.

We didn’t want to lose Yam Yam as a character tonight, mostly because we don’t think he did anything altogether terrible in this episode.

So what actually happened in the end?

Well, of course Josh didn’t play an idol — he didn’t have one to play! Instead, what we saw was a situation where the votes were split in a lot of different directions. Clearly, this was all to ensure that if there was a split vote, everyone was prepared.

Josh was taken out in the end, and it was smart. He seems like a really smart guy but in the end, he just made too many simple, avoidable mistakes out there that bit him in the butt in the end.

