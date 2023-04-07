Fire Country season 1 episode 18: Who is Robin?

As we get ourselves prepared for Fire Country season 1 episode 18 on CBS tonight, let’s talk for a moment about one of the main players in Robin.

First and foremost, let’s get into this — who is he, exactly? He’s not a firefighter. As a matter of fact, there may not be anyone else in the world of this show quite like him at the end of the day.

Beyond the fact that this character is played by country superstar Kane Brown, Robin is described as “an enigmatic modern-day train hopper who helps injured patients.” This means that he doesn’t really have a single home base and through this, he could go wherever he feels is right at a given moment in time. We tend to think he’s going to have a few interesting scenes with Bode and some other people out in the field.

So why cast a musician in Brown in this particular role? Well, let’s just say that there is a pretty particular reason for it — it spreads awareness about the show! There is also already a little bit of a crossover audience, and there is certainly always a chance that Kane comes back — yet, a lot of it is going to be tied in here with how busy he is. This is not someone with an altogether open schedule here!

In the end…

We’re just glad to have Robin as a part of the greater Fire Country ensemble. After all, we tend to think that the more notable characters who get added to the show, the better off it will be and the better a chance it has to go on for many years at a time. We already know that a season 2 is coming down the road.

