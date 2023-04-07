Yellowjackets season 2: Who is the man with no eyes?

Tonight on Yellowjackets season 2 episode 3, we had a return appearance from one of the show’s most mysterious figures. We are speaking, to be specific, about the man with no eyes.

So who is this being, and what are they going to bring to the table moving forward? Well, there are a few different things to think about here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

First and foremost, it is abundantly clear that Taissa’s shadow self is somehow connected to this person — it is an idea, or a looming sense of dread, that she is chasing. It is also connected, of course, to a traumatic part of her past.

Speaking (per Insider) while at PaleyFest recently, executive producer Ashley Lyle explained how she feels about the visions, and the work that she has done to understand the sort of thing people could see right before they die:

“I’ve gone down the rabbit hole of things like near-death experiences and there are a lot of threads about hospice nurses and what people do in their last moments. And, I’ve lost a lot of sleep because of it because it’s a not uncommon experience that people will see something… disturbing.

“And so I think that for Taissa, who’s very much not in touch with her spiritual self, and very much not in touch with her ability to believe, or, her faith, there’s this sort of symbolic character of, you know, you could look at him as death incarnate.”

Of course, we do think that we’re going to be seeing more of this character across a couple of different timelines — it’s hard to imagine that’s not the case now that we have seen that Taissa’s visions are still happening in the present. As a matter of fact, there is a definite risk that she is spiraling at this point and we have to prepare for some consequences that could come along with that.

Related – Get even more set now for the next new Yellowjackets episode

What do you think about the man with no eyes within the world of Yellowjackets?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some further updates.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







