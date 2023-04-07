Yellowjackets season 2 episode 4 spoilers: The visions return

Next week on Yellowjackets season 2 episode 4, we don’t think it will be a shock to learn that more stuff is hitting the fan. After all, just think about what we have seen so far!

In episode 3, the team had to deal with the aftermath of the Jackie incident (as it shall be called) — meanwhile, there are also questions now about where the story is going to go in the wilderness as Taissa starts to understand more and more of her second self — or, at the very least, the recognition that she has one.

Meanwhile, in the present you are going to have a chance to see a lot more story with Walter and Misty as they continue their path forward as “citizen detectives.” Meanwhile, is Lottie starting to hear some of the visions again? Or, is this a situation where she has just lured himself into a false sense of security that they were gone. This feels like one of those stories where something different could happen for her every week and honestly, it wouldn’t come as that much of a surprise. Remember the sort of place that she runs!

Unlike past weeks, Showtime has not unveiled a full Yellowjackets season 2 episode 4 synopsis as of this writing, which means we do have a considerable mystery on our hands as to the finer details! Yet, we do think we’re about to learn so much more about both timelines and maybe, we’ll get a few answers along the way.

Of course, let’s not go too crazy here — we’re still probably going to be waiting to learn who the Antler Queen really is. It’s so easy to predict that it’s Lottie, but is that really the case?

