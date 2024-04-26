Top Chef season 21 episode 7: The great sausage race

As you get yourselves prepared for Top Chef season 21 episode 7 on Bravo next week, are you ready for sausage to be front and center?

Well, a big part of the next episode is going to be featuring something that is both ridiculous and also perfect for Wisconsin: A sausage race at the home of the Milwaukee Brewers. There’s a chance that you’ve heard plenty about brats over the years as a staple of the state, and that could be at least a part of what is going to be explored coming up. You are also going to see a couple of familiar faces for the franchise, as well — just in case you needed something further to be excited about:

Below, you can check out the full season 21 episode 7 synopsis with more on what lies ahead:

Bryan Voltaggio joins Kristen to test the chefs’ flambé and charring skills; Amar Santana heads to the kitchen with the Milwaukee Brewers racing sausages; the chefs compete at American Family Field and serve sausage-forward dishes.

Based on this past episode, it feels like this show is as committed as ever to making the competition both entertaining and unpredictable. After all, through most of the past few episodes it’s felt as though Rasika was the undisputed favorite and it wasn’t even close. However, one disappointing dish sent her out. We’re almost wondering if Soo should start to be taken seriously as a contender to win the whole thing! This was a guy who completely dominated his way into the competition and had one of the better dishes this week. Perhaps most importantly, he showed his ability to be super-creative and think on the fly, which is 100% attention for a show where being flexible is one of the most important attributes that you can have.

Rasika will still have a chance to come back through Last Chance Kitchen, so we’ll see what happens there.

What do you most want to see moving into Top Chef season 21 episode 7 over on Bravo?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







