Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, April 25, 2024?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? After some recent breaks over the past couple of months, what is set to be coming up?

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share the good news right now: You will see more of Three Rock tonight! Unfortunately, we wish it was good news for some of Bode’s firefighting crew, as the long-term future of them could be in grave danger. As for the reason why, let’s just say that it is tied to what happened in “Alert the Sheriff.” The future of Three Rock ended up in danger, mostly because Edgewater is starting to turn on the camp and those taking part in it. Do the actions of one impact the many? There are a lot of big moral questions that are being asked here, and you shouldn’t be shocked if there is no real resolution at this point.

If you do want to get a few more details about what’s ahead, check out the full Fire Country season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

“A Hail Mary” – The future of Three Rock is in jeopardy as public opinion of the camp grows increasingly negative, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

There are only three episodes coming after tonight and from here on out, don’t be shocked if things become increasingly intense. Beyond the future of Three Rock, another big question here is simply what’s going to happen with Gabriela and Diego’s wedding. Is it actually going to happen? We do think Bode has the ability to turn the tide, but it will take him being open about how he really feels.

