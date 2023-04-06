When Calls the Heart season 10 schedule: What lies ahead

We’re lucky to know already that When Calls the Heart season 10 is going to be premiering on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, July 30. With that being said, wouldn’t it be nice to know the schedule as a whole?

Of course, very few networks are going to be kind enough to dish out all of the details for what lies ahead far ahead of time, so we can’t be altogether shocked that the network is not opting to do that here. With that being said, we do think we can create a fair estimation of things!

First and foremost, remember that there are twelve episodes in When Calls the Heart season 10, which is the same number that we’ve had for a good while now. This also means that if there is one installment a week and no break in between, the season should be done filming by the time we get around to Sunday, October 15.

Are there some really fun ironies within here? We’d say so, with the biggest one being, at least for now, that you are going to see season 10 wrap up probably not that long before season 11 does the same — at least, if we are getting the same production schedule as we got last year.

Can this show work moving into the fall?

We certainly hope so! The main concern would be the weeks that it is up against the NFL a little later in the season, but it’s not as though people watch ALL of those games … right? (We’re joking; some people do.)

Luckily, we know that thanks to the show getting a season 11 renewal early that there is a clear sense of confidence that they have in its long-term success. They clearly are not worried about the ratings for season 10 at this given moment and with that in mind, you shouldn’t either.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

