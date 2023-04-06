Succession season 4 episode 3: Will Willa actually marry Connor?

In a few days, Succession season 4 episode 3 is actually going to be here. So what’s going to happen? As most of you probably know at this point, a huge part of this particular story will revolve around a wedding.

Hey, what else can you really say at this point? We know that Connor and Willa could be tying the knot — all signs point to it! We know that they’re going to be dressed and ready for the occasion; it all comes down to whether or not they’re willing to take their vows.

If this a marriage of love? Not in the traditional sense, but we do think the two do care about each other. Willa does see good in Alan Ruck’s character beyond just his money … but they money does play heavily into their relationship. It may be crazy, but these two actually have a better chance going into their wedding that Shiv and Tom did. It’s why we think that the two will actually be married at the end of the episode. There could be twists and turns, but we think they’re actually going to tie the knot.

One of the most interesting things about them, despite Connor’s rampant delusions about the election, is that there is a little bit of self-awareness in here. We think they both know they don’t have anyone else in this family; it’s them against the world. We think that Willa does want to protect him in a way that is somewhat sweet, even if she couldn’t be there at the rehearsal dinner.

What happened there? Are we ever going to know? It’d be a great thing to someday know, but we’re not sure that Succession is ever going to tell us — not when there are about a dozen other stories to attend to at the same exact time. Let’s just say that things are going to stay complicated in this world.

What do you think we are going to see with the wedding moving into Succession season 4 episode 3?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

