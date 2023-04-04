Succession season 4 episode 3 trailer: Is Roman with Logan?

On Sunday you’re going to have a chance to see Succession season 4 episode 3 on HBO, and it will be an event like no other. After all, Connor Roy is getting married!

With that being said, it does feel already like certain parts of this ceremony are almost certain to be a hot mess and then some.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

First of all, let’s just remember that there is always a chance that the wedding doesn’t even happen. We do actually think that Willa does care about Connor and in some way, she may love him — yet, we don’t think this is romantic, to-the-ends-of-the-earth love. Just remember how their relationship started; there is a reason why Connor asks her in the trailer for episode 3 if they are only together because of the money.

This is an interesting question for Connor to ask, given that he said in episode 2 that he doesn’t need love to survive. Yet, remember that he wants love — we don’t think he would split from Willa even if she said money was the only reason they were together. There is still something they each get out of the relationship regardless.

What is Roman’s next move?

Is it possible that he’s already having second doubts about his new-found arrangement with Logan? We know that the family patriarch wants to use him for some negotiations with Matsson, but we think that soon after, Kieran Culkin’s character may realize this is a mistake.

The big problem that Roman ultimately faces here is that at the end of the day, he does suffer from wanting his father’s love and respect more than he’d ever let on — it’s why he falls for the ploy at the end of last night’s episode. We do think that Logan loves his children, but he’s not above using them. Logan wants to get this deal done, and all he needs to do is make Roman feel like it’s the better move for this to happen, both for financial and personal reasons. If he can mix those together in Roman’s head, it causes immediate confusion.

Related – Want to get a few more details now on this next, potentially crazy Succession wedding?

How do you think everything is going to play out entering Succession season 4 episode 3?

Be sure to give us your thoughts and theories below! We will have more info on the series soon enough. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







