Succession season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Connor’s wedding

HBO has yet to reveal a whole lot about Succession season 4 episode 3. However, how much do they need to say? They have already shared that the title for the episode is “Connor’s Wedding,” so what else do you need to know?

First and foremost, it’s easily to be surprised that we’re even at this point. Given all the various eccentricities of the Connor – Willa relationship, it wasn’t that hard to see a scenario where the two fail to make it to the point. Yet, here we are — there is at least, on paper, going to be some sort of ceremony. What plays out here should be fascinating for many reasons.

Of course, a big part of the drama is going to be having so many Roy family members all in one place, which is almost always sure to cause some chaos. We also know that Connor is desperate to get some sort of attention around himself, so what sort of stunt is he going to pull? We already know that Willa may have some reservation around whatever idea he has … mostly because she’s had some reservations about the entirety of the relationship. Yet, she also has not left.

Knowing this show…

There is absolutely going to be so much more happening here than just a ceremony. Remember that there are now only eight episodes to go, and there is a lot of story that needs to still be addressed about Logan, Waystar Royco, and almost every little thing in between. We expect some more surprising betrayals and plenty of drama; so much of that is just woven into the fabric of the story we’re watching.

We still think that no matter how this show ends, it probably will not be in the way that many expect. There is still room for surprises in there.

What do you most want to see moving into Succession season 4 episode 3?

What do you think Connor's story is going to look like?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

