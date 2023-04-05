Magnum PI season 5: Are DVR ratings helping season 6 case?

If you have been reading some of our Magnum PI season 5 ratings articles over the past few weeks, then you’ve probably heard a familiar refrain. The live numbers are incredibly important, but DVR viewership is very much important in its own way. The more people who check out the show in a short period of time after the fact, the better.

So do we have some good news to report here? Sure, and it’s mostly that on average, the Jay Hernandez series has been adding anywhere from 33% to 100% of its demo audience per episode when you add in seven days of DVR viewing this season. We know that this is a ridiculous range, but DVR viewing varies a lot depending on how many people watch the episode when it’s first on. The important thing is that people are recording the show and watching it within seven days on a fairly regular basis.

Now, the unfortunate thing is that there’s another measurement we desperately want to see but, unfortunately, there isn’t a lot of data on that: Peacock viewership. We tend to think that a lot of people don’t even have traditional TV anymore and watch in that form. Also, some people prefer to just stream the next day as opposed to recording on their DVR. Peacock doesn’t share this information publicly.

Based on the data that we’ve at least seen so far, we are at least cautiously optimistic that there’s going to be a season 6 down the road. Note that we’re not talking about the next batch of ten episodes that are currently being filmed; these are now going to be called season 5B thanks to a change in designation.

When could we learn more news on the future?

It’s not going to be for a good while, so you really should know that far in advance. There isn’t any evidence out there that the network is going to hurry any announcement around here. Be prepared for that in advance.

