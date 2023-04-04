Magnum PI season 5 episode 10 spoilers: Rick’s in grave danger!

For those of you who do not know at the moment, Magnum PI season 5 episode 10 is going to be the last one before a long, indefinite hiatus. Our hope is that the NBC show comes back in the fall, but we can’t sit here and say that anything is guaranteed. How could we, when there is such a myriad of different possibilities floating around right now?

The one thing that we can say is that episode 10 is big, action-packed, and potentially shocking. The title is “Charlie Foxtrot,” which is military slang for a super-chaotic situation. Or, to be more specific, and cluster-you-know-what. Everything is about to hit the fan and things will get ugly.

How do we get here? We’ll probably get a few clues on the next new episode, which is slated to air come Sunday, April 16. Fore more about episode 10 (which comes your way on April 23), check out the synopsis below:

04/23/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Sunday) : An armed hit team lays siege on Robin’s Nest. TC is badly injured while Rick fights for his life. TV-PG

It doesn’t seem as though either TC or Rick are going to be in great shape here, though it seems like the latter will have the harder time staying alive. Hasn’t the guy gone through enough? He just became a dad, but is still trying to figure out things with Suzy. He’s stressed beyond belief with his job and now, something else terrible will come his way.

There’s a good chance that this episode is the last Magnum PI to focus on the Captain Greene case — after all, there’s a chance that the second half of the season will venture into totally new territory. It’s probably hard to bank on anything too hard right now, but we are certainly keeping our eyes peeled.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Magnum PI right now, including the title for season 5 episode 20…

What do you think we will see on Magnum PI season 5 episode 10 from start to finish?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







