Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are you eager to see the medical drama back with both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? If your answer is yes, it’s hard to blame you — there is some great stuff coming across the board this season.

Luckily, we can also go ahead and tell you that we’re going to be seeing all of these shows back in just a matter of hours. Sure, there’s bad news in that another hiatus is coming up soon, but you don’t have to worry about that right now. Instead, just enjoy the episodes that are in front of you, including a dangerous story for Ruzek and then also the return of Jesse Spencer to Chicago Fire.

To better tide you over on everything, check out the synopses for all three shows below…

Chicago Med season 8 episode 18, “I Could See the Writing On the Wall” – 04/05/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dr. Grace Song launches her pilot program, giving the E.D. a technological facelift. As his health worsens, Archer clashes with Charles on a patient faking paralysis. Hannah helps a pregnant mother with a heart condition.

Chicago Fire season 11 episode 18, “Danger Is All Around” – 04/05/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A familiar face returns to Firehouse 51 to serve with Kidd on a special task force. With Tony days away from breaking the CFD’s perfect attendance record, Mouch and Capp work to keep him safe. Old memories and grudges resurface when Gallo reunites with a family member.

Chicago PD season 10 episode 18, ‘You Only Die Twice” – 04/05/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : A tragic crime leads the team closer to the Beck family and their deadly ideology. Ruzek makes progress infiltrating the Becks, earning Samantha and Richard’s trust with a bold move.

Of course, we wouldn’t be surprised if one or even all three of these shows had at least some sort of cliffhanger at the tail end. Why wouldn’t they want to keep you stoked for when they come back. Just be prepared for just about anything…

Related – Be sure to get some other news on Chicago Fire, including the return of Jesse Spencer

What do you want to see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD when they air tonight?

Be sure to sound off below! Once you do just that, remember to stick around here for some other updates down the road. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







