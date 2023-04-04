Chicago Fire season 11 episode 18: Jesse Spencer on Casey, Brett

Tomorrow night you’re going to have a chance to see Chicago Fire season 11 episode 18, which will bring Jesse Spencer back into the fold. While we don’t think this is a full-time return by any means, it’s going to be nice to see where Matt Casey is in his life right now.

Are there going to be fun moments that come about with his return? Sure, but there are also serious ones. For starters, he is back in Chicago for series reasons as he is working with the Department of Homeland Security. There could also be some awkward moments as he reunites with Brett, who has been trying her best to move forward. If he still holds a candle for her, what do the scenes between these two look like?

In speaking on this further to TVLine, here is some of what Spencer had to say:

“It feels like [Casey’s] time in Oregon could be wrapping up at some point in the future because the kids, Griffin and Ben Darden, that he’s been looking after… they’re getting into schools and [his] whole reason for being there might be wrapping up, coming to an end.

“So I think he’s come back to sense where Brett is at, which is almost a little bit mean since they’ve already moved on … But he’s doing it genuinely. But as we all know, with old flames returning, it can bring up a lot of different feelings. Can you restoke the flame that you once had? Can you make it work again? Or is it too back and forth? Is it over?”

Ultimately, we don’t think there’s too much of a hope for more of Casey and Brett unless the former comes back to the Windy City full-time, and even then there are no guarantees. It is just too hard from a writing point of view to limit a character’s story (take Brett’s) when there is a big part of her personal life you can’t show on-screen. She may always care about Casey, but something long-distance may not be what she wants in the long-term.

