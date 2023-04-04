Chicago Fire season 11 episode 18: A Severide, Stella mention?

Is Chicago Fire season 11 episode 18 on NBC going to feature the return of Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide? We wouldn’t count on that. However, we do get a good sense that the producers behind the scenes are going to keep you updated on what’s going on with him here and there — and the same goes for the Kidd – Severide relationship.

Here is what we can say on the subject right now. According to a new report coming in right now courtesy of TVLine, you can expect to see Kidd reference a recent visit she made to her husband, and hopefully, that will allow everyone worried about their status to take in a sigh of relief. We do understand the concern that is out there, but clearly, the writers don’t want you pressing a panic button.

For those who are unaware right now, the big reason for the uncertainty is tied to the fact that Kinney is currently on a personal leave of absence for the show. It would be great to have a little more news on a potential return soon, but this needs to be done at the actor’s schedule. If he wants to update everyone along the way, he will and we’re certainly wishing him the best. There is not any current evidence out there that he will be gone from Chicago Fire forever, so we would not be overly concerned about that for the time being.

For now, the story on the NBC drama moves forward, and the next new episode should prove to be especially fun. How can it not be, when you consider the fact that you have Jesse Spencer coming back in his role of Matthew Casey? This is a chance to pay homage to the earlier years of the show!

Of course, we also wonder if there is going to be a chance to see something in here for Casey and Brett, though we are not expecting anything huge.

Related – Check out some more details on the next episode of Chicago Fire, including the return of Jesse Spencer

Is there anything that you most want to see moving into Chicago Fire season 11 episode 18 at NBC?

Let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







