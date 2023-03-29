Chicago Fire season 11 episode 18 spoilers: Jesse Spencer returns

Want to get a better sense of what’s ahead moving into Chicago Fire season 11 episode 18 on NBC next week? Well, there is a lot of drama ahead! Yet, there is also a good bit to be excited about here courtesy of Jesse Spencer making his grand return as Matt Casey.

Unfortunately, there is no word as of yet as to when Kelly Severide is going to returning to Firehouse 51, so we’re going to have to take our good news wherever else we can. We know that Spencer said that he would have no problem coming back here and there, and this appearance cements that further. Of course, we’re excited to see how many people he interacts with, especially given the history that he and Sylvie Brett have.

To get a few more details now about the story at large, go ahead and check out the full season 11 episode 18 synopsis below:

04/05/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A familiar face returns to Firehouse 51 to serve with Kidd on a special task force. With Tony days away from breaking the CFD’s perfect attendance record, Mouch and Capp work to keep him safe. Old memories and grudges resurface when Gallo reunites with a family member. TV-14

Of course, we’re anticipating that there are a lot of different twists and turns we get a chance to see throughout this episode — plus, opportunities to learn about some various characters! Given that it looks like this will probably be the last Chicago Fire installment that we get before a hiatus, we are certainly hope that there’s going to be some really interesting stuff in here. We’re not sure that we would expect some sort of big-time cliffhanger, but we are at least anticipating something to have your jaw at least close to the floor. Time will tell here.

Related – What will the future hold when it comes to Taylor Kinney on Chicago Fire?

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Fire season 11 episode 18 on NBC next week?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







