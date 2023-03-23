Is Taylor Kinney leaving Chicago Fire? Where is Severide now?

Is Taylor Kinney leaving Chicago Fire at some point during or after season 11? The whereabouts of Kelly Severide remain a key narrative on the NBC show and while the character has been written out for now (for career-based reasons), there has been no confirmed return date.

Are we going to see the actor back over the next several weeks? Even that, at least for now, remains up in the air. Kinney’s absence has been described as one that is personal nature and if he ever does decide to share more information, we’ll be happy to report on it then. For now, though, it does remain a private matter. The actor has been with the series for the entirety of its run, so we probably do not need to tell you how important he is to the entire franchise.

If there is any sort of silver lining that we can offer amidst ALL of this right now, it’s rather simple: There is nothing out there confirming that Severide is going to be leaving this show at the end of the season. We hope that he sticks around for a long time! He and Stella just got married, and there is a lot of story both personally and professionally left to tell.

For the time being, though, we send Kinney our best, and we’re sure that everyone within the greater One Chicago community does the same. This is a really tight-knit unit of performers on set, especially since so many of them aren’t from the Windy City and are away from their families for several months out of the year.

At some point later this season, we will get some nostalgia courtesy of Jesse Spencer coming back, but it doesn’t seem like Casey – Severide reunion is in the works right now.

