FBI crossover event: See the ‘Imminent Threat’ trailer now

Tomorrow on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see an event that has been a long-time coming: The three-part FBI crossover event! This is something that you have been waiting for weeks in order to see, and we certainly hope that it lives up to the hype.

So what are some of the important things to note here in advance? Let’s begin by saying that we’re starting off with FBI: International before moving over to FBI and then FBI: Most Wanted after the fact. All three of these shows are going to tackle the same case, and by the end of it you’ll be able to see that the stakes are higher than they’ve ever been.

As a matter of fact, it’s not an overstatement to say countless lives are going to be at stake here, and it goes so far beyond just the individual members of the team. You will see agents interact in ways that you haven’t seen before, and there will be a 24-like intensity by the end as every single second counts.

As some of you may know already, the title for the event is “Imminent Threat” and if you had over to the link here, you can see the extended, 90-second trailer for what is coming up here. Rome is going to be one of the big international settings for the event, and you will figure that out pretty early on in the three hours.

The biggest challenge of the crossover

How do you make this feel like a big-budget movie when it actually isn’t one? That is not a particularly easy thing to do, since the show only has so many resources and yet, you want to deliver stakes that are above and beyond what you see in an individual episode. We do think the writers pull that off, and this really should be a nice treat for people who like all three shows.

We certainly would not mind it becoming an annual event down the road … though it’s pretty darn clear that this is a hard thing to produce when it comes to logistics.

What are you most excited to see across this three-part FBI crossover event?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

