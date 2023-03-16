FBI season 5 spoilers: New three-part crossover details!

As some of you may know already, there is a three-part FBI crossover event coming up on Tuesday, April 4 — want to learn more now?

Well today, CBS released a whole smorgasbord of details about the three-hour event titled “Imminent Threat,” which is going to start on International before then moving over to the other two shows. Not only are going to see a lot of series regulars interacting with each other across shows, but you will also get the return of Shantel VanSanten here as Nina. That is a clever way to ensure that the crossover was more logistically possible, especially for the International part of the story given the shooting challenges there.

Without further ado, take a look at the synopses below to learn about the overall story — which, for the record, is the next one you are going to see for all three of these shows.

FBI: International, “Imminent Threat – Part One” – When the abduction of an American architect in Rome appears to be connected to a brewing terror threat in New York City, FBI’s Jubal (star Jeremy Sisto) and Nina (recurring star Shantel VanSanten) join Forrester and his Fly Team in Italy as they work together to find the missing American and shed light on the terrorists’ U.S. target, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, April 4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. FBI stars Alana De La Garza and John Boyd also guest star in the episode, which is part one of a three-episode FBIs global crossover event.

FBI, “Imminent Threat – Part Two” – To aid Scola in his undercover mission to find the terrorists believed to be behind the imminent attack in New York City, Maggie calls in Remy (FBI: MOST WANTED series star Dylan McDermott), whose well-connected informant from a prior case may be key to moving the operation forward, in hour two of the three-episode FBIs global crossover event, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, April 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. FBI: INTERNATIONAL stars Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto and FBI: MOST WANTED stars Roxy Sternberg and Keisha Castle-Hughes also guest star in the episode.

FBI: Most Wanted, “Imminent Threat – Part Three” – In the third and final hour of the FBIs global crossover event, the clock ticks as the FBI and FBI: MOST WANTED teams join forces to hunt down the fugitive terrorists as they get closer to carrying out a plot to destroy a major New York City landmark and cause devastating civilian casualties, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. FBI: INTERNATIONAL star Luke Kleintank and FBI stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd, Katherine Renee Kane and recurring star Shantel VanSanten guest star in the episode.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

