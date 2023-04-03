Succession season 4 episode 2: Are Connor and Willa over?

If there is anything that we’ve come to terms with over the course of Succession, it is that Willa and Connor’s relationship is doomed. It’s always been doomed. There have always been ulterior motives at the heart of these two, mostly because he’s been so desperate to find anything resembling love.

The moment that Willa walked out of that rehearsal dinner early, it was clear that there was a pretty massive problem here. Then, Connor decided that he needed to leave the dinner himself to go have a tour around the normal people. The whole notion of Connor trying to be normal was ludicrous, especially since the entire time, he was tracking his fiancee’s location on his phone.

Despite all of this, the crazy thing is that Connor and Willa still somehow seem to be getting married next week. We still don’t quite know where the character was for most of tonight’s events, but she was home when Connor returned.

We do think that this relationship will continue, but the question is whether or not Connor can handle a marriage where his wife doesn’t love him. He claims that he doesn’t need it, but he absolutely does — he’s had less love than any of his siblings over the years, which is why he by and large resents them. Shiv, Roman, and Kendall have had something that he never really has and while he’s grown accustomed to it, that doesn’t mean that he is okay in his present situation.

Heck, Connor wants love to the point that he wants his dad around, even if Logan is hardly the warm, cuddly father figure you would want in such scenarios.

Do you think that there is any hope for Connor and Willa on Succession season 4?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

