Bridgerton season 4: When will filming begin for Netflix hit?

We know that we’re going to be waiting a good while to see Bridgerton season 3 premiere on Netflix but for now, let’s look ahead.

To be specific, let’s just remind you of a couple of things. There IS a season 4 coming to a streaming service down the road, and it is nice to know that ahead of time. Beyond just that, filming for season 3 is already done. We’re going to be waiting a while, unfortunately, to see it. The Queen Charlotte prequel is currently set for May, and it is our hope that at some point close to the end of the year, we’ll see the third season arrive. The folks at Netflix are going to not rush things along here.

So when will filming for season 4 kick off? At the moment, we’re still waiting to get some more news on specifics, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it kicked off at some point later this year / early 2024. The streaming service and producers are going to do whatever they can to find the right spot for the series and the next batch of episodes. Also, it makes sense that Netflix would want to get these episodes in the bank. It allows them flexibility as to when they are going to air them in the future.

If we had to make a prediction at the moment about a season 4 premiere date, we’re looking already towards the final months of 2024. If we get season 3 in late 2023, that would enable the show to make this into more of an annual event.

Who will be the focus of season 4?

That’s of course a big question, especially for those not altogether familiar with the source material. Our hope is that we at least get more insight on this when it comes to the series later this year.

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to Bridgerton season 4?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

