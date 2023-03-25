Bridgerton season 3 trailer: Release date and other projections

Now that we know that filming is officially wrapped, isn’t it so much easier to be excited about Bridgerton season 3 by and large? We know that there is so much great stuff coming down the road, even if we’re also well-aware of how long we will be waiting for most of it.

When it comes to a premiere date alone, we have documented in the past how more than likely, we will not be seeing the show back until we get around to the fall or even the holiday season — and absolutely that is a long ways to wait!

So how is Netflix going to tide you over? We assume that there are a number of things that we are going to see released down the road, and that includes a few different teases all about what lies ahead. Don’t be shocked if there is a video that gets released around the time of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story in May, but we don’t suspect that this is what most people out there are curious about. Instead, we’re thinking more about the full-length trailer, one that is going to give us more content all about Penelope and Colin’s story moving forward. When is that coming?

Well, based on when Netflix typically releases trailers, we imagine that it is going to be out there a good month or so prior to the show coming on the air. Also, it is our hope that there’s some really fun stuff included in there. Think in terms, of course, of where Penelope and Colin stand, plus an update on Anthony and Kate following their time together in season 2. There will be romance, drama, and hopefully a few more twists — anything to keep us as excited as we’ve been for this story for quite a long time.

Of course, it is nice to know in advance that there is a season 4 coming — after all, that is one less thing to worry about, and we can focus in more on the story itself.

