Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: Don’t be surprised if…

We recognize that much of the world is waiting for some more news on Bridgerton season 3 over at Netflix, much as they really should be! Just remember, for starters, the fact that production is done! Also, this is one of Netflix’s most-popular shows and they will rely on it heavily for viewership no matter when they choose to release it.

What we do want to do within this article is prepare as well as possible for a number of different scenarios when it comes to the show’s future. We know that it is human nature to want the cast and crew back on the streaming service as soon as possible, but we’re not going to see it anytime soon. As a matter of fact, let’s prepare you for the possibility that we are over six months away from seeing it, if not longer.

In the end, don’t be surprised if Bridgerton season 3 does not premiere until either November or December, most likely right around the holidays. There is a huge case, for example, for Netflix to target Thanksgiving week for this show. This is a similar window to when they launched the second season of Wednesday and as so many of you likely know already, that has proven to be one of their biggest hits ever. This is a really advantageous premiere window since fewer people are working; with that, there’s so much more time for binge-watching.

We’ve noted in the past not to be surprised if the show comes back in December, and in the end we stand by that. After all, remember that this is when the first season of the show premiered, so there is a precedent here.

Also, don’t be too shocked if season 4 is many weeks in production by the time that season 3 starts airing. One of the luxuries that Netflix gave themselves in ordering season 3 and 4 is that they could start shooting the next batch of episodes a little bit earlier. There is no guarantee that they will, but we do think that it benefits them wildly to get a little ahead of the game.

To better tide you over…

Just know that the Queen Charlotte prequel is coming in May — the fact that this show exists makes it easier for Netflix to be patient with the third season.

Related – Get more news on the end of Bridgerton season 3 filming now

Is there anything you are most interested in seeing as we dive into Bridgerton season 3?

Be sure to let us know below! Once you do just that, come back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







