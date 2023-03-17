Bridgerton season 3 premiere date talk, embracing the celebration

We all know at this point that the wait until the Bridgerton season 3 premiere is long — we’d love to have more news on it sooner, but that doesn’t feel altogether likely.

With all of this in mind, why not just take a moment to celebrate the milestone that just passed? In a recent post on Instagram, Nicola Coughlan shared an image that should make a lot of Penelope / Colin fans happy entering the new batch of episodes. It seems to be a commemoration of the fact that filming recently wrapped up, and we now entering the post-production phase of the operation.

Before we get too much into Netflix’s plans from here on out, let’s go ahead and issue a big-time reminder here that season 3 is going to be the most important yet for Penelope and Colin as these characters take center stage in a way that we haven’t seen before. Bridgerton is known for its epic and beautiful love stories, and we don’t think there is any reason to think that something different is going to be taking place this time around. We hope that a lot of “Polin” fans are happy with the end result … even though it feels like there will be a real absence in major teases over the course of the next several weeks.

As of right now, Netflix has yet to confirm a start date, but we do believe that there are a going to be a lot of people out there projecting fall. We would love that, but we also would not be shocked if the series actually returns at around Christmastime. This would give it a similar to window to the first season, and we know already that the show is going to have a huge audience that will binge it right away if it comes out at that point.

Fingers crossed that at least come summer, some more official news is going to be out there. We do tend to think this is a reasonable expectation.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

