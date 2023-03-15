Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: What’s next for Netflix?

As we look towards Bridgerton season 3 on Netflix down the road, absolutely there is a lot to be excited for. Why wouldn’t there be? Filming wrapped on the latest batch of episodes not that long ago and now, we’re left in this situation where we are sitting around and wondering what lies ahead. This is a spot that we could be for quite some time, and absolutely that could prove frustrating!

After all, remember this above all else: Netflix has final say on whatever they want to do insofar as the premiere date goes. We could sit here and predict any premiere date under the sun, but they are going to release it whenever they think is best. It doesn’t quite matter when post-production is done!

Yet, it is worth noting that over the next several months, we are going to see the show knee-deep in this very process, editing together episodes and making sure every part of the story is pretty darn perfect. Given that the streaming service has Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story coming in May, that lessens the pressure to a certain extent to get this out. They don’t have to rush getting these episodes perfected.

When it comes to releasing news to the public, we tend to think that the first thing that Netflix will do is start hyping the show’s future right after Queen Charlotte airs … but we do think the promotional process will be just as slow-paced as post-production since there is utterly no need to rush it — especially when there are so many other hits scheduled for the summer right now including The Witcher, Virgin River, and possibly the final batch of Manifest episodes.

We’ve said this before, but we’re preparing for a holiday release for season 3 — it will be ready far before December, but we’ve come to keep our expectations low so we don’t get disappointed later on.

