Bridgerton season 3 premiere date hopes; filming reportedly wraps

We have been waiting for this moment for quite some time now, but it seems as though filming on Bridgerton season 3 has come to a close!

According to multiple posts on social media (including this one on Twitter), it appears as though the cast and crew have finished their work on set for the latest batch of episodes. however, that doesn’t mean that the series is about to come back on Netflix! There are a lot of boxes that need to be checked off here, and we’ll have to see some of those play out over time.

Even without the existence of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premiering on Netflix in May, we’d argue that we are at least five or six months away from seeing the third season on the air. However, the presence of that show makes us think that we could actually be waiting even longer. After all, it does allow all of the folks behind the scenes more time in order to perfect things, and we also think that the streaming service is going to want to space things out. This is one of the reasons why we wouldn’t be shocked if we were waiting until November or December to see new episodes, which could revolve heavily around the relationship between Penelope and Colin.

One other fascinating thing to consider right now is the oh-so-simple fact that there is already a season 4 ordered, and we wouldn’t be altogether shocked if we were to see new episodes start filming before the show actually starts airing the current batch of episodes. this would allow Bridgerton to get a little bit ahead of the game, and also ensure that there is no substantial wait between season 3 and season 4.

While we’re not sure Netflix will make a big deal about season 3 wrapping this month, we do tend to think they’ll start hyping up the show more extensively over the summer. Since this is one of their most-popular franchises, we tend to think they will spare no expense in hyping it up.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

