Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: Nicola Coughlan filming news

We know that are closing in on a pretty significant milestone when it comes to Bridgerton season on the way to the premiere — so are we quite there yet? Is filming officially wrapped with the latest batch of episodes?

In the comments to a post on Instagram (one that she recently re-shared in her Stories), Penelope herself in Nicola Coughlan made it clear that they are not quite done with production on the show. There were rumors that February 28 was going to be the final day, but that was never officially confirmed. We are aware that the end of filming will be here shortly, especially with the cast and crew having starting this season all the way back in the summer. We are building towards some excellent stuff, and the hard thing is just having to wait to see the fruits of everyone’s labor at present.

No matter if filming was done this week or next, it doesn’t have that much of an impact on what Netflix will eventually decide insofar as a season 3 premiere date goes. Their decision is going to be strategic more so than anything. With Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story coming on the air in May, the fair assumption to make at present is that the flagship show itself probably won’t be back until either the fall or over the holiday season. Even if these episodes are done before this and they could very well be, there is probably not some inherent pressure to rush the show back. In waiting to premiere season 3 for a while, they are creating less of a break between seasons 3 and 4.

As for what the story will hold moving forward, there is a reason we mentioned Penelope, and also a reason why she is the picture for this article. The story ahead could be pretty focused on her and Colin Bridgerton, which should be a reward for everyone who has been rooting for them for a while.

For now, the best hope is that we’re going to be getting some sort of season 3 tease alongside Queen Charlotte — we’ll see if that ends up being the case or not.

What are you most excited to see in terms of Penelope’s story moving into Bridgerton season 3?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

