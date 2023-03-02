Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: March expectations

Now that we are firmly into the month of March, what does that mean when it comes to Bridgerton season 3? It shouldn’t come as a shock we want more of the show — after all, how can you not?

The first thing to note in regards to the series is that this is the month where the Netflix drama should transition fully to its next all-important phase in post-production. We know that in general, there’s a lot of work that needs to be done when it comes to editing and perfecting these stories, and they are not going to rush a premiere date announcement. Viewers will wait; there is already a ton of documented evidence on this.

For the time being, we also know that there is another thing to consider at present: Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is coming in May. For the near future, that’s going to be the streaming service’s main priority. If we get a ton of news about the franchise this month, it will probably be tied to that show.

If we’re lucky, we will at least get some news about Bridgerton proper over the next thirty days when it comes to the end of filming and beyond just that, some teases of what the future COULD hold. We do still imagine that some of them could be pretty vague, but we are hopeful that we’ll be building towards an epic premiere later this year.

As of right now, our suggested timeline is that we get a date announcement for the third season in late summer, and that we either see the episodes in the fall or during the holiday season. That may be a good while to wait, but won’t it prove to be worthwhile?

Related – Check out some more news / insight right now when it comes to Bridgerton and its season 3 production

What are you most hoping for when it comes to Bridgerton season 3 news over the course of this month?

Be sure to share all of your thoughts and hopes now below! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — we will have more great stuff on the way before too long. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







