Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: Is filming done?

If you find yourselves very-much excited and eager to see Bridgerton season 3 on Netflix down the road, you are far from alone! The anticipation for the new season has been bubbling up for months, really ever since the start of production in the summer.

If you have been following online scuttlebutt for a while, then you may know that today could be the end of production; however, that has yet to be confirmed and no one has said anything in an official capacity as of yet. Our hope is that something will come out about it soon, as this does mark a very-important milestone as we get into the next phase of the show-making process: Editing and post-production. This takes months, and there is really no way to speed it up dramatically without jeopardizing the quality of the end product.

We know that the end of filming often does lead to more eagerness to see episodes as soon as humanly possible, but the truth here is that we could be six months or more away from seeing the new episodes back. We’ve already noted here that Netflix has the Queen Charlotte prequel coming to the service in May and because of that, they probably will not rush along the launch of season 3. They already have a season 4 ordered, but they probably don’t want a huge hiatus between what we’re going to see with Penelope’s journey and what else could be coming far down the road.

Don’t be surprised if it is fall / early winter before season 3 airs, so let’s just hope that there are a few other things that we end up seeing along the way. We imagine Netflix will want to keep the discussion going, and that means teasers, photos, and a lot of other good stuff.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

