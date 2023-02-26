Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: The next phase

As some people out there may or may not be aware, we are entering an interesting period of transition when it comes to Bridgerton season 3. Before too long, production on the latest batch of episodes is going to be done, and what that means is that we will start to transition fully over to the other side.

So what is that other side going to truly look like? That is, of course, another question that we have to think about right now — and we will continue to do so over the weeks and months to come.

The biggest thing we want to emphasize here is that even once filming is done for all of the main players, that doesn’t mean that a premiere date could be in the coming weeks. There is a lot of work still to be done when it comes to editing the remaining episodes. Not only that, but the cast and crew may not even be necessarily done with their jobs — they could also have a little bit of work to do themselves! A lot of shows have ADR work where actors have to get in a recording studio and either re-record lines or do so for the first time — there are instances sometimes, for example, where a character says something off-screen.

All of this post-production work is one of the reasons why we are not anticipating a major season 3 premiere-date reveal for months, with the other one simply being the Queen Charlotte prequel coming in May. Netflix is likely going to be really careful with the Bridgerton franchise, given that it is one of the most success that they have. We know that overexposure can be a pretty major problem with a number of shows across the board, and we tend to think that this is something that they are going to be both acutely aware of and then also look to avoid.

At the very latest, we could see the third season premiering in November or December; these stories could be ready before then, so it could come down to what the streamer decides.

