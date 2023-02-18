Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: Nicola Coughlan on filming

For those of you who were not already aware, Bridgerton season 3 is coming down the road and, of course, there is a lot to be excited for! New episodes could arrive on Netflix at some point later this year, and it would be a thrill to get a little more news on some of them as soon as humanly possible.

As for whether or not we’ll see them over the next several months, though, let’s just say that is a little bit unlikely. Filming is still going on! With that being said, it does seem as though we’re nearing the end of it. In a new interview with the Evening Standard, Penelope Bridgerton herself in Nicola Coughlan made it clear that she is “deep into” filming for the new chapter, which we hope will actually be done in the next month. We know that this season is a big one for both Penelope and Colin both, and there could be some twists and turns along the way.

Meanwhile, Coughlan also had the following to say about her time filming the show:

“It’s been one of the best experiences of my life … I’m really sad thinking of it being over but also happy I can finally sleep.”

Given that production is close to wrapping up and Netflix also has the Queen Charlotte prequel on the way, we know that we’ll be waiting for a while to see what’s ahead. Odds are, we’re going to have a chance to see the next batch of the flagship show in late summer, the fall, or even the holiday season. We know that it’s crazy to be waiting for that long, but we recognized that Netflix has zero issue taking their time. They know it benefits them to space out some of their hits, and there is also a proven history of this show faring rather well during Christmastime.

Related – Get some more news on the Bridgerton – Queen Charlotte series, including a premiere date

When do you think we will be able to see Bridgerton season 3 when it arrives on Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







